Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $137.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.30.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $144.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

