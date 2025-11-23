SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $17.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.4167.

SOUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk raised SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $11.22 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,117,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 42,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $673,904.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 685,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,608. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,260 shares of company stock worth $13,973,056. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,798,000 after buying an additional 6,132,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,830,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,759,000 after acquiring an additional 679,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,951,000 after acquiring an additional 708,369 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,697,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 672,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

