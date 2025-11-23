Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.1667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karman in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $88.82.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Karman’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $6,742,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at $50,404,738.67. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $3,963,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280,750.27. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the third quarter valued at $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Karman by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,841 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,717,000.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

