Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Horiba Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $87.00. Horiba shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 220 shares.

Horiba Trading Down 5.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Horiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.