Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.5890. 55,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 173,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Several brokerages have commented on EDN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 259.8% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,031,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 596,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

