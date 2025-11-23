Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. $NMRA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 969.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,759 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 1,643.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 302,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

NMRA stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 1,915,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,782,427.27. The trade was a 46.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 1,915,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,046,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,782,427.27. This trade represents a 46.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

