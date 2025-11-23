Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) fell 32.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,658,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Stock Down 32.1%
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.