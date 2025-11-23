Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 73,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 77,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inventiva

Inventiva Stock Up 10.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Inventiva by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $649,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.