10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2276824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 153.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

