Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,225 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AAON by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AAON by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

AAON Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ AAON opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.05. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 51,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

