Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.7308.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, November 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at $882,970,206.84. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,758,308 shares of company stock worth $280,420,794. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Helix Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,058 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.1% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 180,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The firm had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

