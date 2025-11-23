Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 9,311 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $178.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

