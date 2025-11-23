Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $7,676,802. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8,129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Repligen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

