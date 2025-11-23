Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

NYSE:TDY opened at $494.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.10 and a 200 day moving average of $530.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

