Covalis Capital LLP Acquires 379,661 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,661 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up 1.9% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Warner Music Group worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $279,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 310,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $30.69 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

