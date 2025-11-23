Covalis Capital LLP Takes Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,000. PACCAR accounts for about 3.7% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned 0.06% of PACCAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

