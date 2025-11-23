Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,590 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after buying an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 821,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,821,000 after buying an additional 431,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,654,000.

AVDE stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

