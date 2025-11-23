Covalis Capital LLP Invests $17.92 Million in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,000. Portland General Electric comprises approximately 2.2% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.40% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,400,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,268,000 after buying an additional 2,736,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,950,000 after acquiring an additional 904,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,878,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 366,640 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

