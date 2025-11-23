Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,477,000 after buying an additional 317,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 284,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 541,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

