Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Axis Capital by 21.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Axis Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Axis Capital stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

