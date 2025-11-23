Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $799,000 in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,162 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,294,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

