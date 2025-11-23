Covalis Capital LLP Has $20.97 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Covalis Capital LLP decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,674 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 2.5% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,215,000 after buying an additional 900,461 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 537,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $14,651,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

