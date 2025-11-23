Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,651 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HP opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

