VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

