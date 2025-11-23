Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,224,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,099,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after buying an additional 74,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 285,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

