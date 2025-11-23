Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,445,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

