Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $133.3950. 20,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 157,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.65.

KWR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Quaker Houghton by 200.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Houghton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Quaker Houghton during the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 58,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The business had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -414.29%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

