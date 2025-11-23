Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.54% of Oxford Industries worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 168,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

