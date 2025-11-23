Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 416.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,533 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.73% of Sigma Lithium worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,963,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250,581 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 1,060,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,305,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 314,711 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 2.4% during the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 882,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%.The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGML. Bank of America cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

