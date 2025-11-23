Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lennar were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Up 5.8%

Lennar stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

