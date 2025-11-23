CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291,961 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.07% of Orion Group worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orion Group Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of ORN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.