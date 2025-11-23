Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 96 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after buying an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $157,890,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total transaction of $9,791,049.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,688.06. This trade represents a 46.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,399.36. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

