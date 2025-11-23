Covalis Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 392,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.30% of Ivanhoe Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 881.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 944.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading

