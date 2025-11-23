Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 48.53% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,550,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,667,000 after buying an additional 2,633,732 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,846,000 after purchasing an additional 431,781 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,256,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.