Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $709,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 573.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

