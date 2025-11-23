Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $373,240,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $328.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

