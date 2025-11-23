Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,492,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,477,196,000 after buying an additional 181,616 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $899.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $927.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $962.80. The company has a market cap of $398.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $871.71 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

