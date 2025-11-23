Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 1.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 52.93% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $9,871,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,989 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,945,000 after buying an additional 404,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,828 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

