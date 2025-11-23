Covalis Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Covalis Capital LLP owned 0.10% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 68.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 162,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $248,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,306.41. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,450. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock valued at $106,727,467 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 4.0%

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

