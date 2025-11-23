Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,524 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.