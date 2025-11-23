Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $257.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

