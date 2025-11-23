DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Edison International $EIX

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Edison International by 2.7% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.8%

Edison International stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.