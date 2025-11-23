Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,494,605,000 after acquiring an additional 357,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $770,453,000 after purchasing an additional 440,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.