DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,068,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.3% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

