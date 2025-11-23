DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,151,000 after buying an additional 859,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,028,000 after purchasing an additional 211,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

