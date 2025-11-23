DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

