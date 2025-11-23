DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.70 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,758,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,663,000 after buying an additional 91,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after acquiring an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.