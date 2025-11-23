DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7%

FIS stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 592.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

