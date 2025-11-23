Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $647,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 155,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,128. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,022.72. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $1,457,270. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

