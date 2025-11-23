DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 237.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $2,107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,399,650. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,659,850. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

